PSG Still Deliberating Over Future of Barcelona, Newcastle Transfer Target

The future of Xavi Simons remains a topic of discussion as the summer transfer window approaches. A recent report revealed that the 21-year-old won’t be with Paris Saint-Germain next season; instead, he’ll be loaned out again this summer for a third straight campaign.

This is good news for teams like FC Barcelona, who are keen on the player returning to the Spanish side after coming through their youth system before joining PSG in 2019.

However, the Spanish side isn’t alone in its interest in the player. Three Premier League clubs, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle, are also in the mix for Simons. Still, the player’s future isn’t yet determined.

According to Le10Sport, Simons’ case is not yet “closed.” The 21-year-old midfielder and the Parisian leaders are scheduled to meet in the coming days. They will discuss various points and make a decision together.

Nothing has been finalized in this matter for now. However, things are expected to move quickly because both PSG and the player want to make a decision before UEFA Euro 2024.

Simons stood out at RB Leipzig, leaving a strong impression with 43 appearances across all competitions. His remarkable tally of 10 goals and 15 assists has caught the attention of several top European clubs.