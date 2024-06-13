PSG Star Reveals Secret to Maintaining Peak Health Post Barcelona Injury Woes

Ousmane Dembélé finished his first season at Paris Saint-Germain, and one of the surprising aspects was the player’s ability to stay healthy. The Frenchman dealt with injuries during his time with FC Barcelona, but that didn’t follow him to the French capital.

The 27-year-old made 42 appearances this past 2023-24 season as a key player for manager Luis Enrique. Moreover, with the departure of Kylian Mbappé this summer, the winger will be counted on to bring leadership to the young team.

Dembélé will be part of the France national team at UEFA Euro 2024, but he recently commented regarding his clean bill of health and believes that Enrique played a large role in helping him stay fit last season.

“I hope it continues!” Dembélé said. “I haven’t changed anything; it’s the preparation with PSG. Luis Enrique managed me well. I was in good shape, which helped me stay fit all season.”

If Dembélé can have an impressive Euro 2024 tournament this summer, it will help lay the groundwork for positive momentum next season. The winger staying healthy for a second straight campaign will be good news for the capital club, as he’s taken on the role of creator on the team.