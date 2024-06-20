PSG Star Outshines Real Madrid Duo with Impressive UEFA Euro 2024 Stat

One of the surprise stars for the Spanish national team through two matches at UEFA Euro 2024 is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz.

The 28-year-old registered a goal and assist in the 3-0 win over Croatia and while he didn’t appear on the scoresheet in the 1-0 victory over Italy on Thursday, other numbers displayed how great he was in the match and so far in this tournament.

Squawka highlighted multiple stats that paint a picture of how good Ruiz has been for Spain in their first two games as La Roja now find themselves in the knockout stage of the competition.

According to the statistical media outlet, Ruiz has secured the most possession won (21) ahead of Real Madrid duo Toni Kroos (15) and Luka Modrić (14). Moreover, the PSG standout has the most possession won in a single game (14 vs. Italy).

Fabián Ruiz at #EURO2024 ◉ Most possession won (21)

◉ Most possession won in a single game (14 vs. Italy) ◉ Most possession won final ⅓ (7)

◉ Most possession won final ⅓ in a single game (6 vs. Italy) Collecting loose balls for fun. 😮‍💨@bet365 | #Ad pic.twitter.com/xIjVNPAMOU — Squawka (@Squawka) June 20, 2024

Squawka also pinpoints that Ruiz has the most possession won in the final third (seven) and the most possession won in the final third in a single game (six vs. Italy).