New PSG signing sends Gianluigi Donnarumma warning shot

Matvei Safonov (25) has come to Paris Saint-Germain with one goal – to dethrone Gianluigi Donnarumma (25). The Russian goalkeeper, who has only just joined PSG for a reported €20m fee, however, he has made his ambition to take the No.1 jersey clear.

As reported by L’Équipe, in the wake of the Russian goalkeeper’s arrival, the hierarchy of goalkeepers at PSG was scrapped. For the past two season, Italy international Donnarumma has been the undisputed first choice, however, he won’t go into the upcoming campaigns. Just like Safonov and Arnau Tenas, he will have to fight for his place.

This report has seemingly been confirmed by Safonov, during an interview with Nobel Arustamyan. “Luís Campos? He never said that I was No.2. I don’t see myself as a No.2,” began the Russia international, before sending a warning shot to his new teammate, Donnarumma. “I don’t want to be a substitute. If they make me a No.2, things won’t be easy for the No.1 […] I have never lost a competition. I have always been the No.1 goalkeeper […] Maybe they don’t have the intention of making me No.1 straight away, but I believe I will [become that],” added Safonov in the interview, transcribed by RMC Sport.

Whilst Donnarumma evidenced his shot-stopping abilities in Ligue 1 in particular last season, his performances in the UEFA Champions League left room for improvement, whilst, as it always has done, his footwork left a lot to be desired. With that being such a crucial requirement for Luis Enrique, the fight for the No.1 jersey looks wide open at PSG.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle