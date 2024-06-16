PSG showing concrete interest in Manchester United target with €120m release clause

Manchester United will have to battle for Joao Neves’ signature if they want to sign the Portuguese midfield sensation his summer.

The Benfica starlet has been attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update on Neves’ situation, which signals significant competition for United if we are to sign the talented 19-year-old.

Romano states that PSG are showing ‘concrete interest’ in Neves.

Benfica are insisting on the €120m release clause on his contract, and they will try to take advantage of the fact PSG have just lost their best player as Kylian Mbappe left for Real Madrid.

Agent Bruno

Bruno Fernandes has been spending a lot of time with Neves since linking up with the Portugal squad for Euro 2024.

A video has surfaced on social media of Fernandes and Neves playing basketball with a football.

Bruno & João Neves duo ❤️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/g1vAJN2Lz6 — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 15, 2024

As Neves looped the ball into the ring, he turned to Fernandes for approval, but the United star was busy on the phone.

Neves still copied the United star’s celebration of putting his hands to his ears. The video has gone viral with United fans hoping Fernandes can persuade Neves to join him at Old Trafford.

