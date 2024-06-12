PSG set sights on Real Madrid superstar after losing Kylian Mbappe

Journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi has made an exciting claim that Paris Saint-Germain are considering the possibility of signing Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

PSG are currently dealing with the aftermath of losing their long-time star player Kylian Mbappe, who chose not to renew his contract with the team and instead signed with La Liga champions Real Madrid.

As a result, there is a significant gap in Luis Enrique’s attack strategy. To address this, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his team are eyeing Vinicius Jr. as a potential replacement.

“PSG are looking at Vinicius,” said Bouhafsi on RMC SPORT.

This move would not only be beneficial for PSG on the field but also serve as a form of payback to Real Madrid for their successful acquisition of Mbappe.

Problems at Real Madrid?

Recent reports suggest that Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid could affect the progress of either Rodrygo or Vinicius Jr even though Carlo Ancelotti is already working on certain blueprints.

Both players prefer playing on the left side, and moving to the center of the field might decrease their effectiveness and comfort. This situation has led to speculation that Vinicius might consider a move away from Madrid.

PSG are very much interested in Vinicius Jr. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

It is to be noted that Real Madrid announced a contract renewal for Vinicius in October last year, extending his stay until 2027 with a release clause of €1 billion.

Despite this, if Real Madrid were to consider selling him, they would likely demand at least €250 million, a fee that would make Vinicius the most expensive footballer in history, surpassing Neymar Jr.

Real Madrid will reject any offer for Vinicius

However, the poor relationship between Real Madrid and PSG makes such a deal almost impossible.

Florentino Perez, Real Madrid’s president, would reject any offers from PSG, just as the Parisians did when he tried to sign Mbappe. This means the only way for PSG to acquire Vinicius Jr. would be to meet his release clause.

Despite these challenges, PSG remain interested. While Vinicius is happy and supported in Madrid and has no plans to leave, PSG will continue to monitor the situation, hoping for an opportunity to strengthen their attack.