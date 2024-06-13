PSG remain in hunt for Leny Yoro despite his preference for Real Madrid

It was obvious that there was no future for Leny Yoro (18) at Lille OSC even before the club president revealed that the young centre-back was welcome to leave this summer in a press conference yesterday afternoon.

The Lille defender has become an object of desire for an array of the biggest European clubs with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain all linked to the teenager. However, there is one team in particular that Yoro has set his sights on.

The centre-back wants to join Real Madrid and the Spanish giants are keen on making that dream come true. However, according to Sports Zone, Los Blancos will first need to clarify their intentions with their club captain Nacho (34), who is deciding on whether to extend his contract in the capital.

In the meantime, PSG remain on the wings hoping that there will be a chance they can swoop in and secure the young defender’s future.

GFFN | Nick Hartland