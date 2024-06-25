PSG reject Manchester United’s initial bid for 23 y/o midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly had an initial offer for Manuel Ugarte rejected by Paris Saint-Germain.

According to L’Equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi, Ugarte is not sure whether he will stay at PSG next season.

The respected reporter adds that the Ligue 1 champions are open to negotiations but rejected United’s offer because it was too low.

Ugarte is attracting interest from another England club and a German club.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Sky Sports ran a separate report stating United are “interested” in signing Ugarte. The Reds want to sign a new central midfielder and the 23-year-old is one of several options being considered.

The Uruguay international is currently taking part in the Copa America. He made 34 appearances for PSG last season after joining the club from Sporting Lisbon.

Ugarte joined PSG last summer in a deal worth £51.1m and his contract at the Parc des Princes runs until June 2028.

United are also in the market for a new centre-back and striker. Everton have rejected a bid for Jarrad Branthwaite, while it is believed that United are willing to pay Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee’s release clause.

The transfer window shuts on August 30 at 11pm in England.

