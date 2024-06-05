PSG Receives Boost as Man Utd’s €60M Bid for Teenage Standout is Turned Down

Paris Saint-Germain might aim to strengthen its midfield this summer, but the critical consideration remains how much they’re willing to invest in a new player.

One player that the Parisians are linked to is SL Benfica’s Joao Neves, and they received a significant boost. Another club keen on Neves is Manchester United, and the Red Devils will have to return to the table after Benfica rejects its initial offer for a talented midfielder.

The Portuguese newspaper Record claim that Manchester United’s offer worth €60 million (£51 million) has been turned down. Benfica sporting director Rui Costa clarified that they won’t begin talks for a sum below €100 million (£85 million).

🚨 Manchester United have already made an offer of around £51m for Benfica midfielder João Neves – which has been rejected. They want at least £85m. (Source: @Record_Portugal) pic.twitter.com/g7K1N48cAz — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 4, 2024

A report from Sports Zone last month reported that PSG manager Luis Enrique appreciates Neves’s joining the squad and being another piece of the midfield puzzle.

Moreover, sporting advisor Luis Campos and Neves’ agent, Jorge Mendes, are still discussing their transfer market plans. This past 2023-24 season, Neves made 55 appearances for Benfica in all competitions, scoring three goals and two assists.