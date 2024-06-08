PSG ready to rival Chelsea for underappreciated talent who wants big move this summer

Chelsea’s interest in Man City striker Julian Alvarez has competition. CaughtOffside are today reporting that sources have told them that PSG are getting in the mix for the World Cup winner.

They write that the players’ representatives have already had a meeting with PSG officials, and that the Ligue 1 Champions want to make Alvarez a “priority signing” for this summer as they look to reconstruct the balance of their team.

Pep Guardiola and City want to keep him, as a top class backup for Erling Haaland. But as with the Chelsea rumours, there’s a strong feeling that the 24 year old wants to be first choice somewhere, and increasingly realises that’s not going to happen at City while Haaland is in the picture.

That has opened the door to Chelsea – but clearly also to other teams, who see the attacker as undervalued because of how much time he’s spending on City’s bench.

Julian Alvarez with the Chelsea logo.

A star ready to explode – but major competition growing

Chelsea’s interest in Alvarez has only become public in the last few days, but it is being reported by some of the top insiders and all feels quite convincing.

We’re sure Man City would rather sell to PSG than to a rival – if you can really call Chelsea a rival of the side which has won 6 of the last 7 Premier League titles. And it’s pretty clear why PSG would want Alvarez. They’re trying to build a hard-working team of talents for the post Mbappe and post super team era, and Alvarez is a really talented player looking for a chance to show what he can do.

It could be a perfect marriage, and Chelsea will have their work cut out trying to disrupt it. PSG are unlikely to be the only team making efforts to sign Alvarez this summer.