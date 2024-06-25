PSG Put Pressure On For Liverpool Target, Decision Could Be Within Hours

PSG Put Pressure On For Liverpool Target, Decision Could Be Within Hours

Paris Saint-Germain are pushing hard for Liverpool and Real Madrid target Leny Yoro, with the teenage defender set to signal his intentions potentially within hours.

Yoro is on the books at French side Lille and has been picked out by Europe’s top sides as a defensive star of the future.

Multiple clubs are desperate to get their hands on Yoro, including Liverpool, who see him as a decade long solution, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

It has been suggested that Yoro is Real Madrid bound, but according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the defender has not yet made his final decision.

And PSG are putting big pressure on to convince Yoro and his camp that the Parc des Princes represents their best destination.

The French champions are working overtime and are refusing to give up on Yoro, despite Real Madrid looking to have a clear advantage.

It is suggested that Yoro’s decision could be just hours away.

A move to any other club than Real Madrid would come as a surprise, but if Yoro is not completely sold on the Bernabeu then his other suitors still have a brief window of opportunity.