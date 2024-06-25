PSG Pursues Sale of Veteran Defender One Year After Inter Milan Move, Report Says

Paris Saint-Germain snagged Milan Škriniar from Inter Milan on a free transfer with high hopes of strengthening their defense. Nonetheless, the veteran defender could be one and done in the French capital.

In April, a report from L’Equipe suggested that the veteran defender could be departing after his move from San Siro to the Parc des Princes last year. There’s discontent within the club, prompting a search for a new central defender. Still, in the player’s circle, they can’t imagine leaving the club this summer. In any case, no message has been conveyed to him.

The Parisians had already begun revamping the central defense with Lucas Beraldo’s arrival last January, and various center-back targets are in the rumor mill for this summer transfer window.

According to Le Parisien, PSG plans to sell Škriniar this summer as he has been asked to leave the club. Manager Luis Enrique is not including him in his plans, although Škriniar wishes to remain at PSG.

It will be interesting to see if the capital club does move on from the Slovakian defender. Perhaps the 29-year-old might have garnered new suitors after playing at UEFA Euro 2024 for Slovakia.