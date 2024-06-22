PSG Should Pursue Barcelona Defender Amid Leny Yoro Transfer Uncertainty, Expert Says

In the past, Paris Saint-Germain hasn’t been shy of plucking a talented player from FC Barcelona, whether it’s Xavi Simons, Neymar Jr., or Ousmane Dembélé. Moreover, one football expert believes that the capital club should pursue another player from the Catalan side.

LOSC Lille’s rising star, Leny Yoro, aims to move to Real Madrid. Despite interest from PSG and other teams, he appears to have already committed to joining the Spanish club.

With Yoro seemingly on his way to Real Madrid, PSG now needs to explore alternative options to strengthen their central defense this summer. The big question is: who might Paris consider targeting now that Yoro looks likely to slip through their grasp?

Chief editor of Football Transfers and columnist for PSG Talk Extra Time Robin Bairner said on the latest episode of PSG Talk that if Barcelona are open to selling Ronald Araújo, the capital club should consider making a move.

“Perhaps a bit of a more outside bet is Ronald Araújo at Barcelona, of course,” Bairner said. “You know, it was only a year ago that he was getting touted as the best center-back in the world… All of a sudden, his stock has fallen dramatically.

“So he’s had issues at Barcelona. Of course, Hansi Flick has come in there and changed it or will change things up. But he’s certainly somebody at 25 years old, Uruguay International, he’s worth looking at as well.”