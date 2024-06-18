PSG Proposes Player Swap Deal to Edge Liverpool and Man Utd in Race for Benfica’s Emerging Talent

SL Benfica’s midfielder João Neves is drawing attention from major European clubs this summer. The 19-year-old is also on Portugal’s squad for UEFA Euro 2024, and a standout performance in the tournament could boost his appeal even further.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are among the suitors. Benfica knows this young talent is in high demand, so they’re committed to not letting him go for a low price.

It was recently reported that Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Costa, firmly stated that they would not entertain offers below €100 million (£85 million).

The high asking price could be challenging for a club like PSG to meet, but they might aim to negotiate by offering players who could catch the eye of the Portuguese giants.

According to Sport (h/t Diario AS), PSG aims to negotiate a lower price for Neves from Benfica by offering Renato Sanches and Carlos Soler as part of the deal.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions hope to reduce the Portuguese club’s asking price, which stands at around €100 million, by including these two players who are not in Paris’ current plans.

During the 2023-24 season, the 19-year-old played in 55 matches across all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting twice.