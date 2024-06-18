PSG Poised to Pursue Star Player Seeking More Playing Time if Manchester City Opens Negotiations

In recent weeks, Paris Saint-Germain has shown interest in Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez. The forward might be seeking a more significant role than he’s currently getting with the Premier League team.

Last season, the 24-year-old played 54 matches for Manchester City, netting 19 goals and contributing 13 assists. With stats like these, it’s clear why the Argentine is eager to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG remain the most likely suitor for Álvarez, but nothing is official. However, Romano notes that Manchester City doesn’t want to sell the player.

Nonetheless, Romano also reports that PSG have informed Álvarez’s representatives that they are ready to make a strong push to sign him if Manchester City shows any willingness to negotiate.

Álvarez recently talked with ESPN Argentina about his future, hinting that he might leave this summer.

“These are things that are said, but I’m calm,” Álvarez said. “I feel good, and I’m happy at Manchester City, but we will see what happens.”