PSG Paying High Price for Man Utd Star as Mbappé Replacement Deemed Unjustified, Expert Says

Marcus Rashford’s future remains cloudy at Manchester United as the Englishman receives advice to leave Old Trafford to kickstart his career elsewhere. Over the months, Paris Saint-Germain have been linked to Rashford, but nothing concrete is occurring.

Rashford made 43 appearances last season with the Red Devils, scoring eight goals and registering five assists. This production is based on what he produced during the 2022-23 season when he made 56 appearances while scoring 30 goals and registering 10 assists.

As a result, the player will need to ponder what he wants to do next with his future, whether Rashford believes it’s time for a change or to continue with the Premier League club where he’s under contract until 2028.

Journalist Robin Bairner, in his PSG Talk Extra Time column, highlighted that the price Manchester United want isn’t ideal for PSG to pay.

“Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is a name often linked to Les Parisiens,” Bairner wrote. “The England winger is one to avoid, though. For a start, United’s transfer demands are significantly more than the worth of the player.

“Reports indicate that the Old Trafford club is seeking in the region of €80 million for the 26-year-old. Coming off the back of a season in which he scored only eight goals in 43 appearances, this is a price that cannot be justified.”

It will be interesting to see what PSG decides to do to help improve the attack as they have to compensate for the loss of Kylian Mbappé.