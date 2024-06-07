PSG Open to Offers for AC Milan and Juventus Target After Just 37 Appearances This Season

The future of Manuel Ugarte at Paris Saint-Germain is being questioned, as reports last month revealed that the Uruguayan has been generating interest from a couple of Serie A teams like AC Milan, Juventus, and Napoli.

Ugarte kicked off his first season with the capital club on a high note, leaving a solid impression early on. As the season went on, he found himself playing less and less, often only coming on as a substitute or being part of the rotation.

Now, it seems that he could play only one season in the French capital before moving elsewhere. According to L’Equipe, Ugarte is one of the players that PSG are open to listening to possible offers for this summer transfer window.

Transfermarkt puts the player’s transfer value at €45 million for the player who made 37 appearances and recorded three assists for the Ligue 1 champions this past 2023-24 season. Ugarte also recently commented on his future, noting his desire to stay in Paris.

“We’ll see,” Ugarte told Amazon Prime. “I would love to [stay at PSG]. We’ll have to see. For now, I’m here and enjoying the end of the season.”