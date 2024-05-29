PSG Offers Lucrative Contract to Napoli Star to Replace Real Madrid-Bound Kylian Mbappé

Napoli standout Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has emerged as Paris Saint-Germain’s top target to replace Kylian Mbappé this summer. Reports over the last few days suggest the capital club want to land the Georgian player to bolster their attack.

Kvaratskhelia appeared in 44 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists this 2023-24 season. Nonetheless, on Tuesday, information surfaced that PSG is pushing for the 23-year-old.

Il Mattino reports that, on personal terms, the Ligue 1 champions are offering Kvaratskhelia a four-year contract with a salary of €10 million per year. Moreover, they’d also be giving him Mbappé’s No. 7, as the Napoli star is also a major fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

🚨🚨 Le PSG proposerait un contrat de 4 ans avec un salaire d’environ 10M€/an pour Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 🇬🇪. 💶 De plus, le géorgien se verrait récupérer le numéro 7, lui qui est un grand fan de Cristiano Ronaldo. 7️⃣ (Il Mattino) pic.twitter.com/gzaR94wv9n — MEGA PSG 🇵🇸 (@MegaPSG_) May 29, 2024

Over the last few days, there’s been conflicting reporting regarding how much PSG are willing to pay to secure the player. Nonetheless, the concrete information is that the French giants have an interest in Kvaratskhelia.

Still, the major hurdle is Napoli’s unwillingness to sell unless they secure as high fee. Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Serie A side want to keep the player, who is under contract until 2027.