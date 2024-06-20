PSG Move Would Be a Mistake for Liverpool and Tottenham-Linked Target, Warns Pundit

Rayan Cherki could be on the verge of leaving Olympique Lyonnais this summer, considering the 20-year-old’s contract with the French side expires in 2025. As a result, Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to land the youngster this summer.

According to L’Equipe, the Parisian club made its initial offer to its fellow Ligue 1 club, €15 million plus an additional €3 million in bonuses. However, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that this offer was rejected.

Romano notes that the decision to turn down the bids stems from Lyon’s insistence on including a substantial sell-on clause in any potential deal. Meanwhile, PSG remains persistent in their pursuit of Cherki, with manager Luis Enrique even engaging in a direct conversation with the young talent.

One pundit states that Cherki should reject heading to the French capital if PSG returns with another offer. In an appearance on After Foot RMC, Walid Achercour weighed in on the situation regarding the Lyon star.

“For his own good, Cherki needs to leave OL,” Achercour said. “Off the record, Luis Campos says there are two geniuses in French football: Mbappé and him. I think he shouldn’t go to PSG but to another team with more playing time and less pressure.”

In recent weeks, the emerging talent has been the subject of speculation linking him to several clubs, such as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Would a move abroad to the Premier League make sense, even though there’s likely some pressure? It will be interesting to see how this saga plays out.