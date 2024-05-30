PSG Monitoring Liverpool Superstar’s Contract Situation Ahead of Potential 2026 Free Agency

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe to start the 2024-25 season, so bolstering their center-back position this summer is necessary. The Ligue 1 side could pursue several targets, one of whom currently plays for Liverpool.

The Parisians have implemented a new transfer policy this past summer. The capital club wants top French talent, especially those from the Greater Paris Area. With PSG adopting this new approach, will players from Paris consider playing for the Ligue 1 side in the future?

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is from the region and one report reveals that the player, whose contract expires in 2026, could be on PSG’s radar. According to L’Equipe (h/t Paris Fans), Konaté has been discussing a contract extension with Liverpool for several months.

The club remains confident about finalizing the discussions in the short term. A meeting between the two parties is scheduled soon. Still, with two years remaining on his contract, he is seen as an opportunity by many European clubs.

Could PSG, in search of a central defender, be that club? The capital club has not made any direct approaches. However, several intermediaries have indicated that Paris could be interested. His versatility (he can play on the right and the left) is an important asset for the Parisian leaders.

If the center-back doesn’t sign an extension, he’d become a free agent at 27 years old and in the middle of his prime years. Should Konaté reach the final year of his contract or even free agency, expect PSG to knock on his door to bring him home.