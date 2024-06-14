PSG miss out as Real Madrid star opts to stay put for next season

A leading figure in the attacking ranks of La Liga giants Real Madrid has come to the decision to stay put and fight for his place next season.

That’s according to transfer insider Fabrice Hawkins, who points towards Rodrygo as the player in question.

Frontman Rodrygo has of course seen speculation surrounding his future in Spain’s capital begin to mount over the course of recent weeks.

This comes owing to both the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, and comments laid out by the 23-year-old himself regarding his plans moving forward.

And, if the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, it would appear that one of the continent’s headline clubs were eager to take advantage of such uncertainty.

As per the aforementioned Fabrice Hawkins, speaking on MacSpace, Paris Saint-Germain were expressing a serious interest in Rodrygo’s signing, with a view to next season.

The French champions are of course on the lookout for a replacement for none other than Mbappé, with the prolific wide-man’s new teammate having been earmarked as the ideal target.

Those of a Real Madrid persuasion, however, need not fret.

This comes with Rodrygo understood to have made clear that he has absolutely no intention of moving on this summer, eager to stay put in Carlo Ancelotti’s Blancos squad, to fight for a starting berth.

Conor Laird | GSFN