PSG man's numbers for Spain show he had a perfect half 🤩

Spain couldn't have hoped for a better 45 minutes against an opponent that looked tricky to beat on paper.


Luis de la Fuente's men fired in three goals against Croatia in the first half of their Euro opener, with stalwart Álvaro Morata opening the scoring.

16-year-old Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to feature in the competition, and he justified his inclusion with an assist for Dani Carvajal just before half-time.

Yet it was PSG man Fabián Ruiz who was the star man for Spain during their brilliant display in their opening half, registering one assist, one goal and 100% of dribbles completed.

