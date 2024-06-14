PSG and Manchester United Monitor Bayern Munich Defender Amid Potential Summer Exit

Paris Saint-Germain will look to bolster its center-back depth this summer, and various names have been linked to the French giants over the last few months.

The prominent name is Leny Yoro, but the Parisians might not put all their eggs in the player’s basket. Reports suggest that Real Madrid is the teenager’s preferred destination, so PSG likely has to look at other files.

RMC Sport reports that the capital club are pursuing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is under contract until 2027, as a defensive lead. The Netherlands international’s name is in the transfer rumor mill, as the reigning Ligue 1 champions aren’t the only club eyeing the player.

Mercato: Simons et Luis Diaz ne viendraient pas cet été Le PSG s’est intéressé a Rodrygo, mais sans plus Le dossier Kvara est très compliqué voir impossible De Ligt, Tapsoba et Yoro font partie des pistes en défense Kimmich, Neves et Guimarães font partie des pistes RMCsport — Paris_SGINFOS (@Paris_SGINFOS) June 13, 2024

Moreover, Sky Sports Germany reports that Manchester United are closely monitoring de Ligt’s situation as the player will be allowed to leave Bayern this summer in the event of a suitable offer.

Recently, the 24-year-old was asked about his future but noted that ahead of UEFA Euro 2024, it isn’t the time to discuss where he’ll be playing next season.

“I’ve already said this is not the time for me to think about it,” de Ligt said. “We’re playing at the Euros now and that’s very important for me and the national team. That’s why I can’t say now what I think about this situation. But what I can say is that I’ve now played my second season at Bayern – I’m very happy. For now I’m focused on the Euros and then we’ll see what happens”

This past 2023-24 season, de Ligt made 30 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring two goals and registering one assist.