PSG and Man Utd Target Admits Drawing ‘Inspiration’ from Lionel Messi and Neymar

This summer, there’s a lot of buzz around Désiré Doué, the standout player from Stade Rennais. Top clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign the talented Frenchman.

During the 2023-24 season, the teenager played in 43 matches across different competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists. It’s also noteworthy that they’re under contract with Rennes until 2026.

Moreover, the 18-year-old recently made remarks that should catch the attention of the clubs that are interested in him. Doué notes that he draws inspiration from two former PSG players, and the Rennes standout uses them to mold his game.

“My childhood idol? I grew up with two idols: Neymar and Lionel Messi,” Doué told Ligue 1 (h/t Le10Sport). “I took a lot of inspiration from them. These are two players who were at the top when I was a teenager. They made me dream!”

A new report indicates that Rennes are likely to ask for more than £35 million, along with significant additional payments, if they decide to sell the young player this summer. It will be interesting to see if this file is resolved before UEFA Euro 2024 or after the summer tournament.