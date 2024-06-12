PSG, Man City, and Bayern Munich all interested in €60 million Dani Olmo

According to French outlet Sports Zone, multiple clubs across Europe are considering a move for Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo (26), with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City all reported to have made early contact with the player.

Despite being a core part of RB Leipzig since he joined the club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020, he would be purchasable this summer due to his €60 million release clause. Olmo had reportedly figured high in Manchester City’s plans last summer according to Sports Zone but they opted instead for Lucas Paquetá (26) – a deal that fell apart due to the FA’s investigation into alleged betting breaches and looks likely to fall apart once again.

However, the midfielder is well known to Luis Enrique having worked under the PSG manager during his time representing the national team. Olmo was a key part of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad in the 2022 World Cup and played in every match during their run to the Round of 16 where they were eliminated by Morocco.

