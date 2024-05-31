PSG Maintain Interest in Newcastle Star with 17 Goal Involvements as Arsenal, Liverpool Stay on the Sidelines

PSG Maintain Interest in Newcastle Star with 17 Goal Involvements as Arsenal, Liverpool Stay on the Sidelines

The Bruno Guimarães to Paris Saint-Germain transfer rumor surfaced earlier this year. Although recent reports suggested that PSG had moved on, new updates indicate that the Ligue 1 club might still be interested in the player.

According to a recent report from journalist Ben Jacobs, PSG are no longer in the conversation for Guimarães, and there is no plan to negotiate or trigger the release clause. Moreover, journalist Abdellah Boulma noted that there were small informal contacts.

Nonetheless, journalist Rudy Galetti reported on Thursday that Manchester City are ready to contact Guimarães’ camp again. Meanwhile, fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool are on the sidelines regarding this file.

As for PSG, Galetti notes that the Parisians remain interested in the Brazilian, who played in Ligue 1 following his time with Olympique Lyonnais. The Newcastle star has a €115 million release clause, but the club is not willing to offer that amount.

🚨🗣️ #ManCity are ready to contact again Bruno #Guimaraes' entourage to discuss his possible transfer. 👀 #AFC, #LFC and – more on the sidelines – #PSG remain interested. 💰 The 🇧🇷 CM has a €115m release clause, but no club is willing to pay it – as @edu17burgos said. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/UGiJDm13gd — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) May 30, 2024

This past 2023-24 season, Guimarães featured in 50 matches, scoring seven goals and recording 10 assists in all competitions for the Magpies.