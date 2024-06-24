PSG’s Luis Campos could become AS Monaco president in event of Saudi Arabia takeover

The sale of AS Monaco remains hypothetical, however, there is a world in which Luis Campos returns to the Principality club… as president.

Earlier this year, ASM owner Dmitry Rybolovlev, through a statement from his family office, seen by Get French Football News, stated that he had “decided to commence a process to explore strategic alternatives for its stakes in the Club after receiving unsolicited inbound interest.”

The Raine Group is serving as the financial advisor in the ongoing process and as things stand, multiple offers are on the table for the Principality club. Within the political and economic sphere, there has been a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Monaco in recent months, and as a result, the Princely Palace perceive the Saudi’s interest positively.

Should Rybolovlev sell Monaco and should Saudi Arabia purchase the club, their intention would be to make former ASM sporting director Campos, currently in the same function at Paris Saint-Germain, the club’s president, according to a report from L’Équipe, and confirmed by Get French Football News. Campos, who left Les Monégasques back in 2016, still holds close ties to the Principality, which he continues to frequently visit.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle