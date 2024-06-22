PSG look to offload Milan Škriniar

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload Milan Škriniar (29), just one year after the Slovakian centre-back joined the club, according to a report from L’Équipe.

Škriniar joined PSG on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at Inter Milan. He endured a mixed campaign, even by his own admission. Speaking to L’Équipe, he said that his was a season of two halves, with the injury suffered in early January heavily impacting the rest of his campaign.

However, Škriniar is keen to prove himself at PSG. “Of course, I want to stay at PSG. I still have four years on my contract,” he told L’Équipe. However, the management at the club are seemingly not on the same wavelength. Les Parisiens are in the market for a new centre-back this summer. Lille OSC’s Leny Yoro is the priority target, but with Real Madrid leading the race for the young defender, alternative options are being studied.

With recruitment in this sector likely, PSG want to offload Škriniar, who has failed to convince Luis Enrique and his technical staff. However, L’Équipe understands that he doesn’t have many suitors.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle