PSG Make Liverpool and Man Utd Target Top Priority for Midfield Reinforcement

SL Benfica midfielder João Neves is drawing interest from top European clubs this summer. Moreover, the 19-year-old is on Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2024 team, and the list of suitors could grow should he have a good tournament.

Neves is already on the radar of top European teams like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain. Understanding that the teenager is a hot commodity, Benfica doesn’t intend to let the player leave at a discount.

A recent report revealed that Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Costa, clarified that they would not entertain discussions for less than €100 million (£85 million). Still, this price tag is a tough one for a club like PSG to pay.

According to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, Luis Enrique is focusing on signing a midfielder as his top priority. The two sides have recently held discussions. However, finalizing a deal is proving difficult due to the major issue of Benfica’s high asking price, which exceeds €100 million.

The 19-year-old made 55 appearances across all competitions last 2023-24 season while scoring three goals and registering two assists.