PSG Left in the Dark on Cost of Star Striker Seeking Bigger Role as Man City Hold No Sale Stance

PSG Left in the Dark on Cost of Star Striker Seeking Bigger Role as Man City Hold No Sale Stance

Recently, Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez. The forward might be seeking a more significant role than he’s currently getting with the Premier League team.

Last season, the 24-year-old played 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. With numbers like these, it’s easy to see why the Argentine is keen to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

On Thursday, Álvarez again showed why he might want to be a starter at the club level as he scored in Argentina’s opening match to the Copa América against Canada.

Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano provided the latest on the Argentine’s future as PSG are the club that is showing serious and concrete interest in Álvarez; they have made contact with people close to the player.

However, Paris still doesn’t know how much the Argentine might cost. Manchester City hasn’t set a price for Álvarez yet, indicating they have no intention of selling him. This makes any potential deal very complicated.

🚨🇦🇷| PSG is the club that is showing serious and concrete interest in Julián Álvarez, they have made contact with people close to Álvarez. However, Paris still doesn’t have his possible price tag. Manchester City is not giving a price tag for Julián Álvarez for the moment,… pic.twitter.com/0PDtZg9P4k — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 22, 2024

Álvarez recently talked with ESPN Argentina about his future, hinting that he might leave this summer.

“These are things that are said, but I’m calm,” Álvarez said. “I feel good, and I’m happy at Manchester City, but we will see what happens.”