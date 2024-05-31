PSG and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia agree personal terms but Napoli still need convincing

Paris Saint-Germain and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (23) have agreed personal terms, according to a report by L’Équipe. However, putting pen to paper and signing the Georgian winger remains a complicated task for the French champions, as they look to sway their Neapolitan counterparts.

The Napoli star remains the prime target for PSG this summer as they look to reshape their attack after Kylian Mbappé’s contract expires next month. Luis Enrique and sporting director Luís Campos are thought to be big admirers of Kvaratskhelia and believe he could bring a high level of competition to the left of their attack.

A rumour of an opening offer of €100 million for the Napoli star was leaked to the Italian press and stringently denied by PSG, who are thought to be sticking to their valuation of €60 million. The hope from the French champions is that they can convince Napoli to lower their own estimation by including some of Luis Enrique’s unwanted stars in any deal for the Georgian winger.

GFFN | Nick Hartland