PSG Keeps Close Watch on Inter Milan Star with Contract Expiring in 2026

Paris Saint-Germain could be in the mix for a goal scorer, perhaps not this summer but in the coming transfer windows if neither Randal Kolo Muani nor Gonçalo Ramos secure the No. 1 striker role this season.

While rumors suggest that PSG is looking for a No. 9 like Victor Osimhen, it’s unlikely that they will do so, considering the amount spent on Kolo Muani and Ramos. As a result, this 2024-25 season will be crucial for them, as there won’t be any Kylian Mbappé on the team.

However, in the event that one or both players fail to fill the goal-scoring role on the team, the Parisians are already looking at a possible solution. According to FcInterNews.it, PSG asked for information on Lautaro Martínez through his agent 20 days ago.

Nonetheless, there are no ongoing negotiations, but a ‘lucrative’ offer cannot be ruled out. Martínez has a contract with the Serie A side until 2026 and if neither side can come to an agreement on an extension, perhaps this is where the Ligue 1 side moves into the picture.