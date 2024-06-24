PSG Joins AS Roma, Juventus in Pursuit of Real Betis’ €30M-Rated Star Signed Last January

Paris Saint-Germain could be looking to bolster its midfield this summer. While it’s been linked to various big names, it could go with an under-the-radar signing to improve the group.

Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Fabián Ruiz were the midfield starters for manager Luis Enrique last season, but Gabriel Moscardo and Manuel Ugarte could battle them for these minutes as starters. Moreover, there’s talk of another La Liga player possibly arriving this summer.

According to Deportes Sevilla, PSG, Juventus, and Roma knock on Johnny Cardoso’s door. The three clubs have contacted the player’s representatives to express interest and inquire about the conditions.

The Spanish media outlet notes that Galatasaray has already offered €18 million. However, Real Betis is asking for around €25 million and €30 million since the player is under contract until 2029.

One of the transfer policies that the reigning Ligue 1 champions have implemented is looking for players who are hungry to prove themselves at a major European club. It will be interesting to see if Cardoso fits that file for them.

Cardoso arrived at Real Betis during the January transfer window while playing 20 games across all competitions. The 22-year-old scored one goal and registered two assists in his first half-season with the Spanish side.