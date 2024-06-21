PSG Joins Man Utd, Tottenham in Pursuit of Midfielder Who Netted Spectacular Goal Against England at Euro 2024

Paris Saint-Germain will look to bolster their midfield this summer as the capital club have money to spend with the departure of Kylian Mbappé. One of the players the reigning Ligue 1 champions could look at is starring at UEFA Euro 2024.

Over the past few months, the Parisians have been linked to various midfielders such as Bruno Guimarães and Joshua Kimmich, but perhaps PSG could be looking at under-the-radar talents to improve the position.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, and PSG have all been tracking Morten Hjulmand, who had an impressive goal in Thursday’s 1-1 draw between Denmark and England.

Moreover, Jacobs notes that Sporting Lisbon expect him to stay, and manager Ruben Amorim has asked for guarantees he won’t be sold unless his €80 million release clause is triggered.

Last season, the 24-year-old made 49 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and registering four assists. Hjulmand also played a key role in Sporting Libson’s winning the league title, which might explain the interest top European clubs are having in the Danish midfielder.