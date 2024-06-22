PSG Joins Liverpool, Man Utd in Refusing to Give Up Pursuit of Lille Star Despite Real Madrid’s Edge

LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro’s preferred destination is Real Madrid, but the other clubs that are in the race for the teenager don’t want to give up in hopes of landing the player this summer.

Yoro’s name has been circulating in transfer rumors over the past few months. With his contract set to expire in 2025, Lille will need to sell him this summer if he doesn’t sign an extension.

Despite his age, Yoro has already showcased his talent, playing in 44 matches during the 2023–24 season. This indicates he’s prepared to step into a starting center-back role at a top European club, where the pressure to perform is intense.

Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG, Liverpool, and Manchester United are not giving up on signing Yoro, even though Real Madrid remain the favorite. The young defender is waiting for Real Madrid’s final decision.

Recent information from MARCA revealed that Real Madrid has come to an agreement with Yoro, which means that the Lille star could be on the verge of heading to Spain. It will be interesting to see if this report stays accurate or whether the Lille star looks elsewhere.