PSG Joins Liverpool in Battle for Modern Full-Back Standout, Report Says

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to bolster its defense this summer, and one of the priorities could be finding a player who can back up or even compete with Achraf Hakimi for the right-back position.

Nordi Mukiele doesn’t seem to have a future in the French capital, so the Parisians will need to find another right-back that fits what manager Luis Enrique is looking for.

One player that’s reportedly on PSG’s radar is Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida. According to Foot Mercato, the 23-year-old holds all the qualities that the Parisians are looking for in a full-back.

Geertruida has all the qualities of a modern full-back, namely speed, percussion, and an attraction to attacking play. Last season, he scored eight goals and recorded five assists in the Eredivisie.

🚨EXCL: 🔴⚪️🇳🇱 #Eredivisie | 🆕️ Le PSG n'est pas satisfait de sa défense et veut renforcer ce secteur avec une ou plusieurs recrues cet été. ➡️ Lutsharel Geertruida, le défenseur polyvalent du Feyenoord Rotterdam, fait partie des options discutées en interne. ➡️… pic.twitter.com/izjSwC1KXH — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) June 20, 2024

Moreover, the Dutch club could be forced to sell this summer since the defender has one more year left on his contract. How much could the Feyenoord standout cost? Transfermarkt values him at €32 million.

PSG aren’t the only club keen on the player, as new Liverpool manager Arne Slot reportedly wants to bring his former player to the Premier League.