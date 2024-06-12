PSG Joins Bayern Munich and Man City in Monitoring Versatile Player with €60M Release Clause

Paris Saint-Germain will have to replace the production left behind after Kylian Mbappé’s departure to Real Madrid. There are various attacking names to surface that are now linked to the Parisians; one of them is RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

Olmo played in 25 matches across all competitions for the German side this past 2023-24 season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists. As a result, the player is drawing interest from top European clubs this summer.

Leipzig has the Spanish international under contract until 2027, so there’s no need to sell. However, should they receive an offer that they see fit, the Bundesliga side could allow him to leave.

According to SPORTS ZONE, PSG, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are all monitoring Dani Olmo this summer, as each club has begun gathering information about him. Olmo, who has a €60 million release clause, has also piqued the interest of Luis Enrique.

If Olmo has an impressive UEFA Euro 2024 competition for Spain, the list of suitors could grow. Moreover, the 26-year-old is a versatile player who plays as an attacking midfielder but has experience playing out on the wing. ​