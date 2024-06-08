PSG Joins Battle for €50M-Rated Arsenal and Man Utd Target to Strengthen Full-Back Position

Bayer Leverkusen standout Jeremie Frimpong could be on the move this summer. The 23-year-old is a versatile player who can play up and down the right side as a winger, midfielder, or defender. As a result, several clubs are keen on the player with the summer months approaching.

The Netherlands international played 47 matches across all competitions for the Bundesliga winners this past 20232-24 season. Moreover, Frimpong scored 14 goals while registering 12 assists, and his production caught the eye of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid.

Additionally, Diario AS (h/t Fichajes) reports that PSG has entered the race, given that Nordi Mukiele is expected to say goodbye and Achraf Hakimi has a contract until 2026. Many rumors have heralded his return to Real Madrid, especially now with Kylian Mbappe’s departure.

Currently, the plan is to have him compete with the Moroccan player, but other teams are also interested in signing him. So, the wing-back is already on the long wish list of players that Luis Enrique’s team is considering to revamp their squad.

How much could the player cost PSG? Transfermarkt values the player at €50 million. Nonetheless, with top European clubs vying for the player, the price could be higher.