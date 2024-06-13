Advertisement

PSG interested in Liverpool and Manchester United target João Neves

According to Fabrice Hawkins, João Neves (19) is a priority for Luis Enrique as he looks to strengthen Paris Saint-Germain’s midfield. The Benfica man looks to be on the move this summer with a host of Premier League clubs all linked to the teenager, such as Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United. 

For Les Parisiens, discussions have begun with Benfica over negotiating a deal for the talented midfielder but the Portuguese side’s current asking price of more than €100 million remains a sticking point for the French champions. 

PSG linked with Dani Olmo

It is a problem that could see the club look elsewhere, with PSG also linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo (26) who would be far more affordable with a release clause of around €60 million. However, PSG would still face fierce competition for his signature with Bayern Munich and Manchester City reportedly interested in the Spaniard. 

GFFN | Nick Hartland