PSG Identifies Key Challenge in Beating Chelsea for Man City Star

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez might be considering a move away from the Premier League club to secure a regular starting spot as a No. 9. This has piqued the interest of several other teams, sparking rumors about potential offers.

Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. As a result, the player might feel that now is the time to be a No. 1 starter and not just a luxury rotational player or substitute.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are the two clubs heavily linked to Álvarez and the latest information comes from Caught Offside. According to the outlet, PSG have made Álvarez their top priority, as the club has already met with his representatives to let them know.

The French club are eager to offer him a long-term contract, but convincing Manchester City to sell him will be the real challenge.

A recent report from TyC Sports’ Gastón Edul reveals that Chelsea have indicated they plan to make an offer for Álvarez in the next few days. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions have not made any type of bid for the striker.