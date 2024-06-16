PSG hold positive discussions with Leny Yoro but Real Madrid remains his priority

Paris Saint-Germain have not given up hope on signing one of their priority targets this summer, as the French champions look to secure the signature of Lille OSC’s Leny Yoro (18). However, they will face an uphill struggle to convince the Frenchman that his future does not belong to his dream club, Real Madrid.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Yoro spoke with Luis Enrique and Luis Campos as part of PSG’s efforts to persuade the teenager to join their project. The conversations were reportedly positive, and the club are committed to positioning themselves as the club that will help him develop his talents further and put him on the pathway to the French national team.

Yoro is for sale this summer, and his price tag looks to be an affordable €50 million. However, the elephant in the room remains, despite these positive conversations, Yoro’s priority remains Real Madrid.

GFFN | Nick Hartland