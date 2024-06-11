PSG Gains Ground Over Chelsea in Pursuit of Man City Striker Open to Exit for Months

Paris Saint-Germain are among the suitors keen on Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez. Over the last few days, rumors have linked the Argentine to the capital club and Chelsea as he looks for a situation that offers him more playing time.

At Manchester City, the striker is behind Erling Haaland, so he’s become a valuable rotational or super substitute for Pep Guardiola.

Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are the clubs heavily linked to Álvarez to secure the budding superstar.

The Athletic reports that Álvarez has expressed his openness to parting ways with Manchester City for a while now. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is keen on securing more playing time and has been connected with potential transfers to PSG and Chelsea.

Moreover, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG is currently the only club making significant moves on the player side for Álvarez with concrete approaches.

However, it’s not an imminent deal, and Manchester City hasn’t given the green light yet and still aim to retain the goal-scorer.

Manchester City have reportedly made it clear what they expect from any club looking to snag their striker this summer. Romano reports that the English club isn’t entertaining the idea of loaning out Álvarez.

Instead, they’re looking for a hefty sum if they decide to part ways with him. Regardless, they’ll only entertain selling Álvarez if he himself asks to leave and they receive a substantial offer.