PSG Eyes €40 Million Midfielder Linked with Arsenal and Manchester United

Stade Rennais’ Désiré Doué is on the radar of top European clubs, and it’s looking more likely that the teenager will leave the Ligue 1 side this summer. However, the Frenchman could remain in France’s top flight.

The 19-year-old impressed with 43 appearances across all competitions this past 2023-24 season, notching four goals and six assists. As a result, the list of suitors is growing, and one of them includes Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are pursuing young French talents, and Doué fits the profile that the reigning Ligue 1 champions are looking for. Nonetheless, the Parisians must fend off the lure of playing in the Premier League.

According to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, PSG are definitely interested in Doué, but he’s also catching the eye of Arsenal and Manchester United. Rennes might sell him this summer for about €40 million.

With several clubs showing interest in the young talent, Rennes president Olivier Cloarec recently told Ouest-France that while he hopes to keep the player, he’s also open to the possibility of a move.

“Obviously, we’d like to keep him, but we know he’s been followed for a long time by the biggest European clubs, and that won’t change this summer,” Cloarec said. “I’m not talking about numbers; we’ll see based on the offers and the market.”