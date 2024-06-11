PSG Eye Real Madrid Superstar in Revenge Move Following Mbappé Departure

Kylian Mbappé officially moved to Real Madrid last week following the Spanish club’s official announcement. The Frenchman penned a five-year deal with the La Liga giants, gearing up to shine as their next big star.

Nonetheless, his arrival does take away the star power already on the team with players like Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian already has two UEFA Champions League trophies to his resume and if he were to win the 2024 Copa América, the Real Madrid star would be the Ballon d’Or favorite this year.

Although it might not happen this year, could Mbappé taking away that spotlight from him cause the player to leave at some point? Journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi reports that PSG are interested in Vinicius Jr. but doesn’t reveal more information.

🚨 PSG are interested in Real Madrid forward Vini Jr. 👀 (Source: @mohamedbouhafsi ) pic.twitter.com/EDaiSjVUov — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 11, 2024

This could be the long plan for the Parisians to lure another star player to the French capital and possibly plot an act of revenge against Real Madrid. There’s also the possibility that Mbappé might want the player to leave at some point.

Still, it’s a transfer that probably won’t happen this summer and might only depend on Real Madrid’s success in the next couple of years. If both stars are able to coexist, then it likely won’t happen, but if there’s a rift, then the chance of a Vinicius departure could increase.