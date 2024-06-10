PSG Enter Race for €12M-Rated Turkish Wonderkid Alongside Arsenal and Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain will count on various young players in the post-Kylian Mbappé era after the Frenchman officially joined Real Madrid last week. Moreover, expect the Parisians to be in on various young standouts as they look to make intelligent long-term investments in players.

The capital club secured Lucas Beraldo and Gabriel Moscardo during the previous January transfer window. The two Brazilians aren’t household names but can potentially be critical players in the coming years.

Could PSG make a similar deal this summer window? SPORT BILD reports that the Ligue 1 champions could be interested in a young Turkish star to bolster their depth at the striker position.

According to the outlet, PSG are among several clubs, such as Arsenal and Bayern Munich, that have their eyes on Semih Kılıçsoy from Beşiktaş J.K., who is under contract until 2028.

🚨🚨🚨 Le PSG suit le jeune attaquant Turc de 18 ans Semih Kılıçsoy jouant pour Besiktas, son agent l’a confirmé ! 🦅🇹🇷 D’autres clubs sont dessus : 🇫🇷 PSG❤️

🇫🇷 AS Monaco

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich

🇩🇪 Bayer Leverkusen

🇩🇪 Stuttgart

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal@SPORTBILD pic.twitter.com/qdWm3mciKQ — Paris Galaxy (@ParisGalaxyOff) June 10, 2024

The 18-year-old made 35 appearances across all competitions this past 2023-24 season with the Turkish club, registering 12 goals and three assists. How much could the player cost?

Transfermarkt has Kılıçsoy’s transfer value at €12 million, but given the term of his contract and the interest of other teams, that price could be higher.