PSG enquire about Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain have made an enquiry to Manchester City about Julián Álvarez (24).

PSG will likely be in the market for a forward this summer following the departure of Kylian Mbappé. Maghnes Akliouche, Rayan Cherki and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are all reported targets, although Les Parisiens’ interest in Victor Osminhen has reportedly cooled.

As their search continues, they have turned towards Manchester City’s Álvarez, as per Romano. The Argentinian international is reportedly unhappy at his lack of playing time. Aware of this, clubs are showing interest, notably Atletico Madrid and now PSG, who have made an enquiry about the forward.

However, Manchester City will not be willing to allow Álvarez to leave on loan and if he is to leave on a permanent transfer, any club would have to stump up a considerable fee. Whilst the Premier League club will look to keep hold of the player, Álvarez could be one of the “surprises of the summer”, according to Romano.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle