PSG Edge Ahead of Juventus, Man City in Race for Coveted French Youngster Monaco Aim to Keep

PSG Edge Ahead of Juventus, Man City in Race for Coveted French Youngster Monaco Aim to Keep

Paris Saint-Germain are sticking to its new strategy of signing young French talent. Last summer, they brought in Bradley Barcola, and now they’re targeting another up-and-coming star.

As the summer transfer window draws near, PSG have its sights set on AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche. This past 2023-24 season, Akliouche made 31 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 team, netting eight goals and providing four assists.

However, the Parisians aren’t the only ones interested. Manchester City, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid joined PSG in the Akliouche race. Moreover, the latest information shows the Parisians taking the edge in pursuing the 22-year-old.

Sports Zone reports that Akliouche is eager to join PSG this summer, and the club is nearly set on personal terms with him. He’s sold on PSG’s vision and wants them to make an offer to Monaco, even though the Ligue 1 side want to hold onto him.

🚨| BREAKING: Maghnes Akliouche wants to join PSG this summer, the club is close to reaching an agreement on personal terms. The player is convinced by the PSG project, and he wants Paris to make an offer to AS Monaco, despite Monaco wanting to keep him. @SportsZone__ 🇩🇿🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/eMx1M0Tu9A — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 7, 2024

What’s Akliouche’s potential transfer fee? According to Transfermarkt, he’s valued at €15 million. However, with so many clubs interested and his contract running until 2026, the actual transfer price is likely to be much higher.