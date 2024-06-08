PSG in direct contact for Osimhen as Napoli wait for offer

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his directors have been in direct with Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis to discuss a deal for Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker is widely expected to be sold in a high-profile transfer this summer, having a €120-130m release clause in his contract. He played a crucial role in the club’s Scudetto success last season and maintained a high level of form this term, despite the troubles on the pitch.

A long list of clubs are interested in snapping up Osimhen this summer, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, and De Laurentiis has made it apparent that Napoli aren’t willing to offer any discounts, wanting his release clause to be activated.

PSG contact for Osimhen

As reported by Il Mattino via TMW, PSG president Al-Khelaifi and the club’s directors have been in direct contact with De Laurentiis in recent hours, working to try and find a deal for Osimhen.

The relationship between the two presidents is strong and the Parisian giants are now seemingly in pole position in the race for the Nigerian striker’s signature. The recent departure of Kylian Mbappe has increased their need for a statement signing this summer.