PSG defensive target prefers Real Madrid summer switch – report

Leny Yoro is a man in demand heading into the summer transfer window with several top clubs, including Real Madrid and PSG, pushing for his signing.

More recently, even Manchester United were said to have entered the race for the 18-year-old French defensive prodigy this summer.

Real Madrid are interested in Yoro as a possible replacement for club captain Nacho Fernandez, whose contract expires on June 30 and is still undecided on his future.

But the interest of other clubs made a move complicated as Yoro’s club, Lille, are demanding a big fee for him due to the interest the youngster is generating.

PSG could end Yoro pursuit

However, as per Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Leny Yoro prefers a transfer to Real Madrid over PSG, which has seemingly prompted the French champions to look at other options.

Leny Yoro prefers Real Madrid over PSG. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Indeed, the Parisian giants are looking at Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba as an option to reinforce their backline, which would likely come as a boost for Real Madrid in their pursuit of Yoro.

After all, one less club in the race for his signing means Real Madrid now have a clearer path to have a go at the 18-year-old.

It also seemingly weakens Lille’s stance on their asking price for the young defender as his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

With the player preferring Real Madrid, who are happy to be patient to avoid overpaying, the Ligue 1 outfit would be forced to accept a lower fee or risk losing their prized asset for free next year.

There is still a long way to go but Real Madrid appear to have the upper hand as far as the pursuit of Yoro is concerned ahead of the summer window.