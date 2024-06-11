PSG continuing to monitor Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. as Mbappé replacement

The brass at Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain are continuing to keep a close eye on developments surrounding Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr.

That’s according to French football insider Mohamed Bouhafsi, who confirmed as much late on Tuesday.

PSG, of course, are still in the early stages of recovery after being forced to bid farewell to their long-time star performer.

This comes after Kylian Mbappé opted to allow his contract in France’s capital to expire, in favour of putting pen to paper on terms with La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Safe to say, then, that something of a gaping hole has opened up in Luis Enrique’s attack.

And one player who remains firmly in the sights of Nasser Al-Khelaifi and co. to fill as much comes in the form of the aforementioned Vinícius Jr.

In a move which would not only make perfect sense on a sporting level, but also afford PSG some form of revenge on Real Madrid for their ultimately successful pursuit of Mbappé, the capital club have reignited their long-standing interest in Ballon d’Or favourite Vinícius.

As per Mohamed Bouhafsi, speaking during an appearance on RMC:

‘PSG are looking at Vinícius again’

👂 @mohamedbouhafsi est venu nous présenter son documentaire mais avant de partir, il ne peut pas s'empêcher de lâcher une (belle) info mercato : "Le PSG regarde Vinicius." #RMCLive pic.twitter.com/47bV6SkeVo — After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) June 11, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN